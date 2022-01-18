GILFORD — The Gilford Recreation Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the Annual Francoeur-Babcock Youth Basketball Tournament this season. This decision was made with concern for the health and safety of players, coaches, spectators and volunteers in light of the ongoing virus surge, as well as the logistical complications that trying to run this event at this time could bring. We appreciate the public’s understanding and we look forward to the Tournament’s anticipated return in 2023.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
