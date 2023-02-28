Left to right: Cristy Martel, Albany Four Paws Inn owner, stands with Dan Osetek, MVSB senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, and Charlotte Murdock, Albany Four Paws Inn employee, at their new location at 1760 NH Route 16 in Albany. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Four Paws Inn in Meredith has opened a second location in Albany called Albany Four Paws Inn with financing from Meredith Village Savings Bank. The new location is convenient to the Mount Washington Valley and offers year-round doggie daycare, including all-day, cage-free playtime as well as overnight boarding and grooming services.
In 2013, Cristy Martel opened The Four Paws Inn at 200 Parade Road in Meredith. As her business grew, Martel worked closely with Dan Osetek, MVSB senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, to finance facility upgrades. With an increased demand for doggie daycare services in recent years, Martel sought out opportunities to expand to a second location. Martel and Osetek worked together to secure financing for the new location at 1760 NH Route 16 in Albany.
“We are grateful for Dan and our whole team at MVSB, who have gone above and beyond in finding the right business financing solutions to fit our business banking needs,” said Martel. “As we got busier over the years, I realized I needed more space, so it became my goal to expand Four Paws with a second location once the right spot became available. This new space previously served as a pet care center, which made it ideal. We truly have an amazing team here at Four Paws and we look forward to welcoming more furry best friends.”
“I’ve really enjoyed working closely with Cristy and watching her business grow over the past decade. Her expansion into the Mount Washington Valley seems to be a great fit for a second Four Paws location,” said Osetek. “She and her team are so passionate about providing quality, safe and reliable care. We know their services will be a welcome asset to local dog owners of the area.”
The Four Paws Inn and Albany Four Paws Inn both focus on services that allows dogs to play and socialize in a supervised and cage-free environment. Go to thefourpawsinn.com or albanyfourpawsinn.com to learn more.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
