Albany Four Paws

Left to right: Cristy Martel, Albany Four Paws Inn owner, stands with Dan Osetek, MVSB senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, and Charlotte Murdock, Albany Four Paws Inn employee, at their new location at 1760 NH Route 16 in Albany. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Four Paws Inn in Meredith has opened a second location in Albany called Albany Four Paws Inn with financing from Meredith Village Savings Bank. The new location is convenient to the Mount Washington Valley and offers year-round doggie daycare, including all-day, cage-free playtime as well as overnight boarding and grooming services.

In 2013, Cristy Martel opened The Four Paws Inn at 200 Parade Road in Meredith. As her business grew, Martel worked closely with Dan Osetek, MVSB senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, to finance facility upgrades. With an increased demand for doggie daycare services in recent years, Martel sought out opportunities to expand to a second location. Martel and Osetek worked together to secure financing for the new location at 1760 NH Route 16 in Albany.

