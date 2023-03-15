MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery has added four talented artists, Tara Santoro, Georgia Donnelly, Katie Pugliese, and Thomasin Alyxander to its' community of creative artisans.
A little about the artists:
Katie Pugliese is a needle felter who draws inspiration from nature and humor. With an unwavering commitment to learning and growing as an artist, Katie creates delicate and one-of-a-kind pieces that remind us of the magic and wonder that surrounds us.
Tara Santoro designs one-of-a-kind avant-garde wearable metal jewelry sculptures for the fashion fearless, for those who dare to be bold, making true fashion statements with unique architecturally inspired rings, earrings and pendants.
As a studio potter, Georgia Donnelly brings years of experience to her craft, honing her skills as an apprentice and furthering her education in southern France. Her functional pottery pieces accentuate the movement of the clay and invite touch as well as sight, showcasing her commitment to making pieces that stand out.
Thomasin Alyxander has recently returned to New England after spending many years in California's wine country. Alyxander's jewelry designs have been featured in "Beadwork" and "Bead & Button," and has had two books on bead-woven designs published — one on jewelry and one on holiday ornaments.
Join the gallery in welcoming these four artists and their unique perspectives to the League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.