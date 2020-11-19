ALTON — The Alton American Legion Family Post 72 donated $500 to the Barnstead Food Pantry to support local families during the holidays. The Barnstead Food Pantry is helping families this year with Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas packages. The American Legion jumped in to help contribute this much needed cause. They also donated to Alton and New Durham Food Pantry and all three town’s End 68 Hours of Hunger program. To help, you can reach out to your local town offices. They need volunteers, delivery drivers and most important, donations to help these families in need.
The family of American Legions support their Veterans, however they also support their local communities through donations, fundraisers and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas packages to local families of Veterans as well.
