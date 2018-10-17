Fire Prevention Week at Ashland Elementary

ASHLAND — During Fire Prevention Week, members of the Ashland Fire Department spent the day at Ashland Elementary School and participated in a variety of activities with the students.
The Kindergarten class, along with students from Team Honesty and Team Integrity, had the opportunity to visit the Smoke House where they learned how to safely get out of a house filling with smoke from a fire. Students also learned about the equipment found on the fire truck, and how it is used.
In addition to the smoke house and fire truck tour, students in grades five through eight participated in a Fireman’s Muster where they competed in a variety of relay races including rushing to put on firefighter gear, assembling and running with the hose, and a bucket brigade.
The students enjoyed meeting Fire Chief Heath, Deputy Chief Bousquet, Lieutenant Hughes, Captain Heath, and Firefighter Durack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.