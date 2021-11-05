LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for Life Downstairs: British Servant Culture, in Fact, Fiction, and Film on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. While servant narratives have been popular for centuries, there seems to be a resurging interest in these stories in recent decades. Many contemporary British and North American writers, filmmakers, and television executives have turned to master/servant relationships as their subject matter. Join Ann McClellan, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Plymouth State University, as she explores the history behind the rise and fall of British servants and why Americans are so fascinated by their stories on page and screen.
Attendees will be entered to win a limited edition Downton Abbey Collector's Set, complete with all six seasons of the hit series and a working Downton Abbey pull-bell. Sign-up by emailing info@laconialibrary.org, or calling 603-524-4775 ext. 12 as space is limited. This program is sponsored by the NH Humanities and the Laconia Public Library.
For more information about all programs, check out: laconialibrary.org.
