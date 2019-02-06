MEREDITH — February is Library Lover’s Month at the Meredith Public Library, at 91 Main Street. The library will have valentines available for readers that have the name of a book the library would like to be purchased. Readers can write their name on the valentine, and return with the amount listed to a staff member at the front desk. The library will purchase the book and place the reader's name on the book plate.
Children are invited to share why they love their library in videos on Thursday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 28, at 3:30 p.m. The videos will be placed the library website, to share with the community. Parent release forms will need to be signed.
The video project will take place in the children’s room, and snacks will be served.
The Library Lovers’ Computer Club with Chris will meet Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Discover what artificial intelligence is, how it can benefit consumers.
Library Lovers’ Teen Karaoke will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 3:30 p.m. in the Function Room. Teens will have a big screen on which to read lyrics, and surround sound. Manga Club is happening on Tuesdays, and Guitar Hero is on Fridays.
The library, complete with WiFi, will be open during February Vacation.
