BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library is looking for pictures of furry or finny or feathery companions to share. Send pictures, digital or print, along with the pet’s name and the owner’s name, to the library. They will be on display on the main floor of the library and on the library’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The library also has a variety of activities for all ages coming up next month. The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18.
LEGO Build is Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Middle schoolers will be welcomed with brownies while making friendship bracelets on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m, the library will hosting Ellen Olson for 'Beyond the Shadow Coloring.' The group will color pictures with different shades of eyeshadow. Unique pastel blending is created by using eyeshadow instead of crayons or pencils. Check out Beyond the Shadow Coloring on Facebook for example pictures. Supplies are provided and all are welcome.
The non-fiction book group meets on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss 'The Warmth of Other Suns' by Isabelle Wilkerson.
The Friday Fiction book group tackles 'Beartown' by Fredrik Backman on Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m.
The Friends are sponsoring a date night raffle with chocolate, a fondue maker, and movie tickets from Smitty’s in Tilton. Tickets are three for $1 at the library, and the prize will be drawn Feb. 14. The group will meet Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., and new members are welcome.
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading 'Spinning Silver' by Naomi Novik on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Copies are available at the Belmont Senior Center and the library.
Pixar’s 'Ralph Wrecks the Internet' will be screened Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. with snacks and crafts.
For full event details, visit www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
