LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form with paid admission to the show. The “Journey” includes dozens of quilts on display in more than 35 businesses throughout downtown Laconia. The entry form includes 10 clues to find specific quilts — a scavenger hunt of sorts. By correctly answering the questions and returning the completed entry form, participants are included in a drawing to win prizes. Completed Journey forms must be returned to the Belknap Mill no later than 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 to be included in the drawing. Three entries will be drawn, each winning prizes valued at $100 or more.
Along with the Mysterious Quilt Journey, the “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show will be on display Sept. 24-25 at three locations in downtown Laconia: The Belknap Mill – sponsor of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild’s show, 25 Beacon St., The Laconia Senior Center, 532 Main St., and The Lakes Region Mental Health Center Conference Center – opposite the Senior Center on Main St.
In addition to shopping at nine vendors, participants can visit the guild’s Attic Corner for previously-owned fabric and gently used sewing and quilting items; as well as their Quilted Treasures area, where shoppers will find new, hand-made items, just in time for holiday gifting.
On Saturday only, “On Edge Sharpening Services” will be located outside the Mill to sharpen your quilting tools, knives, garden tools, and blades of any kind. Food truck fare will be available both Saturday and Sunday, and there are many downtown restaurants within walking distance.
Admission is $10 for adults, free for children under 12 with paid adult admission, and includes all quilt show locations for both days. Visit the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild website for more information, www.bmqg.org.
