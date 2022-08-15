LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form with paid admission to the show. The “Journey” includes dozens of quilts on display in more than 35 businesses throughout downtown Laconia. The entry form includes 10 clues to find specific quilts — a scavenger hunt of sorts. By correctly answering the questions and returning the completed entry form, participants are included in a drawing to win prizes. Completed Journey forms must be returned to the Belknap Mill no later than 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 to be included in the drawing. Three entries will be drawn, each winning prizes valued at $100 or more.

