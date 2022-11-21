BELMONT — It’s time to bundle up, grab a warm beverage, and begin some literacy fun. The Belmont Library is planning for a very fun autumn, including exciting programs and tons of new opportunities to meet everyone at the library. You can register for a library card today and learn all about all the events the library has to offer through the next few months.
Belmont Public Library proudly celebrates dia de los Muetros - Day of the Death. This event will be a bilingual storytime to celebrate the Latin American celebration of Life and Death. Come and celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the library, enjoy a read aloud, music, dance and storytelling presented by Spanish teacher Angela from Hola Spanish NH. Event will be on Nov. 1, at 4 p.m., in the children's room.
Do you enjoy knitting, crocheting, or cross- stitching? Join the library staff on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a project you are working on or take a look at one of our Take Home Kits for a new craft.
The library's weekly program schedule begins with Story Tots, story times for ages birth to preschool on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Next, activities and crafts for tweens and teens with the introductions of “Innovation Station,” a S.T.E.A.M. group, meeting two Tuesdays a month in the children’s room at 3 p.m. Crafternoons, a craft group, meets twice a month on Fridays at 3 p.m. For the juvenile and young adult book lovers, the library is introducing the "What’s New" book club, which will get advanced readers’ copies of titles for tweens and teens; they will have the opportunity to read the book and share it with the group. Finally, Miss Rebecca will be offering Musical Munchkins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is a Teacher Development Day for Belmont School District students. Miss Rebecca is happy to host “Movie and Lunch” at 12:30 p.m. in the children’s room.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m., meet in the children’s room for a Friendsgiving Themed Story Time.
The Friday Fiction Group is reading "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich to discuss on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
As the weather gets colder, enjoy a cozy read and snacks with Tea and Tales on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The library will be closed Friday November 11 for Veterans’ Day. The library will close at 3pm on Wednesday November 23. The library will be closed Thursday and Friday November 24-25 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open Saturday November 26. Make sure to grab a book, movie or a take home kit to keep you entertained over the holiday weekend.
