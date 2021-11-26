TILTON — Lakes Region Art Association Gallery will host "December to Remember."
Meet the artists and enjoy the camaraderie, storytelling, artists’ visions and wonderful gifts available for giving.
Special shopping hours for the holiday season
Friday, Dec. 3 — "Chocolate and Shopping” from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy chocolate, chocolate, chocolate and gift-giving ideas
Friday, Dec. 10 — Sparkling cider & great gifts from 5 to 8 p.m. Sparkling cider, donuts & "small wonders and great gifts
Friday, Dec.17 — “Champagne and Shopping” from 5 to 8 p.m. Champagne toast, christmas cookies and perfect gifts ideas
Lakes Region Art Gallery is located at 120 Laconia Road, Tanger Outlets Suite #300. The Gallery is open Thursdays — Sundays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
