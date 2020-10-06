CENTER HARBOR — Driving by the 1886 Centre Harbor Village Schoolhouse on Route 25B, visitors can see an example of a rural New Hampshire school, except for the roof, which is showing its age. With many shingles loose and falling off, now is the time to replace.
With a gift of $1,000 from EM Heath, Inc., the Town Heritage Commission is launching a fundraising drive to fund the cost of replacing the roof.
For 84 years, the children of Center Harbor received their elementary education at the Village School, called “the little school.” Built as a one-room grammar school and expanded to two rooms in 1902, the Centre Harbor Village School closed in 1970, and now houses the historical society.
All residents in the area may contribute to the “Center Harbor Heritage Fund.” Contributions made by Nov. 1, will be used for the Village School roof. Former students of the school are especially encouraged to give. Checks should be made out to “Center Harbor Heritage Fund” and mailed to Town of Center Harbor Heritage Commission, P.O. Box 140, Center Harbor, NH 03226. Donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.