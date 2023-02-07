The current egg shortage is causing egg prices to skyrocket at the grocery stores. Stonyfield Organic is stepping in to help by giving away 10,000 free 32 oz. tubs of Stonyfield Organic yogurt.*
How can yogurt save us from the egg shortage? Plain yogurt can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking recipes — just use ¼ cup of yogurt for each egg. From pancakes to muffins (see recipes below), this yogurt hack will save you from using those precious, pricey eggs.
Step 1: Sift flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and add milk, melted butter, and yogurt; mix until smooth.
Step 2: Heat a lightly oiled griddle or pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake; cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, about 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side. Repeat with remaining batter.
- 2 large eggs ½ cup Stonyfield Organic plain yogurt
- 1 cup buttermilk (see notes for substitutions*)
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a 12 cup muffin tray with non-stick cooking spray or line with paper liners.
Step 2: In a large bowl, toss together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and chocolate chips. Set aside.
Step 3: In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sugar, yogurt, milk and vanilla. Slowly add to the dry ingredients. Gently fold together until just combined.
Step 4: Divide the batter into the 12 muffin cups and bake at 425°F for 5 minutes. Then reduce the oven temperature to 375°F and continue to bake for another 12-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Do not overbake or the muffins will be dry. Let cool for about 5-10 minutes and enjoy warm.
