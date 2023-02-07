How can yogurt save us from the egg shortage?

How can yogurt save us from the egg shortage? Plain yogurt can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking recipes — just use ¼ cup of yogurt for each egg. (Courtesy photo)

The current egg shortage is causing egg prices to skyrocket at the grocery stores. Stonyfield Organic is stepping in to help by giving away 10,000 free 32 oz. tubs of Stonyfield Organic yogurt.*

How can yogurt save us from the egg shortage? Plain yogurt can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking recipes — just use ¼ cup of yogurt for each egg. From pancakes to muffins (see recipes below), this yogurt hack will save you from using those precious, pricey eggs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.