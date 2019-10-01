CENTER HARBOR — Ellacoya Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star’s final monthly, public ham and bean supper of the year will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5. The meal will be baked beans, casseroles, meatballs and salads, breads, and pie.
The supper is at Squam Valley Masonic Building, on Route 3 at the Center Harbor and Holderness town line. Tickets are available at the door beginning at 4:15 p.m., adults $10 and children $3. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and continue until 6:15 p.m. or food runs out. Tickets from the dinner will benefit Interlakes Community Caregivers.
