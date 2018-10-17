PLYMOUTH — The Eagle Pond Writers Series at Plymouth State University will present "Three New Hampshire Poets of Place" in honor of the late Donald Hall, who was the inspiration for (and co-founder of) the series, on Thursday, Nov. 8.
Wesley McNair will offer his recollection of his library friendship with Hall and Jane Kenyon during a crucial period when all three New Hampshire writers were developing as poets of place.
The free program will be in Smith Recital Hall at Silver Center for the Arts, starting at 7 p.m.
McNair's talk will be Interspersed with poems by all three, and he will show how each developed a vision of a place that was both different and distinctive. His talk will conclude with a question-and-answer period, and a signing of his new collection, "The Unfastening." Books by Hall and Kenyon also will be available for sale.
For more information, see facebook.com/EaglePondAuthorsSeries.
