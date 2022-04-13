FRANKLIN — The Daniel Webster Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its 33rd annual dinner banquet auction on Saturday, April 23 at 5 p.m. at The Lodge of Elks in Franklin, 125 South Main Street.
James Cropsey is area chairman this year. Nearly 6,200 local Ducks Unlimited fundraising events throughout the country contribute towards Ducks Unlimited’s national fundraising effort achieving 88 percent efficiency, resulting in 88 cents of each dollar raised being spent on wetland acquisition or improvement.
Order your tickets today. All attending youths will win a prize. Sponsors will have a one in five chance of winning a gun of their choice from a vast selection. Legacies will have a one in five chance of winning a single shot .410 or 20 gauge shotgun. Sponsors need not be present to win. New this year is the Table Captain, buy any eight dinner tickets and receive a Mossberg 817 in .17HMR.
To purchase tickets or for information on how you can support Ducks Unlimited’s program of wetlands conservation, contact Steve Saulten at 603-289-2109 or Jim Cropsey at 603-286-9633. You may also order online at www.ducks.org.
