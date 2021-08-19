WOLFEBORO — Dr. Edward G. Miller will discuss The Burning Monk, one of the most famous photographs of all time on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. as part of Wright Museum’s 2021 Lecture Series, presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney.
Taken in June of 1963 by American journalist, Malcolm Browne, the graphic photo (The Burning Monk) captures the self-sacrifice of Thich Quang Duc, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk who burned himself to death on a Saigon street corner.
The Wright Museum is located at 77 Center Street, on the first floor of the new DuQuoin Education Center.
Masks are optional for all fully vaccinated audience members. Reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2021 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
