WOLFEBORO — In cooperation with the Governor Wentworth Arts Council, award winning oil painter, and Huggins Hospital Gynecologist Debbie Mueller, MD, will be exhibiting her work at Huggins Hospital during the months of May and June. While the exhibit is not open to the public as visitation to the hospital remains limited, people can view a virtual show on Dr. Mueller’s website at https://www.debbiemuellerart.com/collections/160580. A percentage of proceeds from any sales of artwork will support Huggins Hospital’s employees through their Sunshine Fund.
Mueller’s path to becoming an artist is surprising and unconventional. After a life of believing she had no artistic ability, she was visiting her parents in 2016 and during a dull, rainy day, her mother suggested painting as an activity. Mueller looked for a reason to decline — the idea held little interest for her, but lacking anything better to do, she accepted and created her first painting. It was a terrible painting, but she loved the way it made her feel — focused, meditative, and productive. Upon returning home, she went to the art supply store and came home with canvases and paint, and her journey began.
During the last five years, she has studied and, in her words, “covered a mile of canvas” to grow as an artist and achieve some significant successes. In 2018, she was awarded First Place in Artist’s Magazine’s annual art competition for landscape paintings by artists with less than six years of experience. She has gone on to win Best in Show awards through the Art Guild of the Kennebunks and the Parrsboro International Plein Air Festival, as well as other significant awards from the New Hampshire Art Association and the Cape Cod Art Center.
Mueller has selected a variety of landscape paintings for the Huggins Hospital exhibit. Some are “Plein Air” paintings, done outdoors on a portable easel, being able to respond to the immediacy of the light and atmospheric conditions, while others were done in her home studio. She will donate 20% of the proceeds of any sales to the Sunshine Fund at Huggins Hospital, a fund that assists employees in crisis. Her work can be viewed on her website, www.debbiemuellerart.com. Questions can be directed to debbiemuellerart@gmail.com.
