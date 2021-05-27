WOLFEBORO — Dr. C. Paul Vincent will present Collapse of the Nazi Concentration Camp System, a lecture originally conceived with the intent to focus on two concentration camps, Auschwitz and Dachau, on Tuesday, June 8, at The Wright Museum.
After additional research, however, he reached the conclusion that the collapse of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps was “a system-wide implosion.”
According to Mike Culver, executive director of The Wright Museum, Dr. Vincent’s presentation highlights the breadth and scope of the museum’s 2021 Lecture Series, presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney.
“These lecture are important, because they provide insight into a period of history that profoundly shaped today’s global landscape,” he said. “Some lectures are fun, while others are sobering. The outcome is that you will learn something you did not know before and have a chance to interact with interesting, knowledgeable experts in their respective fields.”
Dr. Vincent is Interim Co-Director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, and Professor Emeritus of Holocaust Studies and History at Keene State College.
Collapse of the Nazi Concentration Camp System begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at the Wright Museum, 77 Center Street in Wolfeboro on the first floor of the new DuQuoin Education Center. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for non-members.
Seating is limited due to CDC guidelines on social distancing. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2021 Lecture Series, or museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
