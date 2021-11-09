MEREDITH — Jacqueline Taylor, the local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Northern Region Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year's toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, 3 Mill Street, during regular business hours beginning Nov. 9 through Dec. 17. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.
"With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities," Taylor said. "And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community."
