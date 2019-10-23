GILFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information table for girls and parents on Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7 p.m. at Gilford Elementary School, 76 Belknap Mountain Road. Girls and their families can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers, learn about educational and outdoor programs, participate in girl-led activities, learn about volunteer opportunities, and register to become Girl Scouts. Girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
For more information, call 888-474-9686, or email customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
