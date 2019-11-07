FRANKLIN — Come discover all about Girl Scouts at a free information night for girls and parents on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Public Library, 310 Central St..
Girls and their families will have an opportunity to meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers; learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy fun, girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; enjoy girl-led activities; and register to become a Girl Scout and receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
Girl Scouting provides skills for success. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves more than 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Offering hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship, and abundant opportunities to develop invaluable life skills, Girl Scouts helps girls take the lead.
For further information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
