LACONIA — The Evening nonfiction book group will meet on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Tamed and Untamed: Close Encounters of the Animal Kind," by Sy Montgomery and Elizabeth Marshall Thomas. Montgomery and Thomas, best friends and renowned writers on animal behavior, cowrote this series of short essays on animals and other creatures, both wild and domestic. They reflect on what they have learned from New Hampshire wildlife and other more exotic species such as the pink dolphin and the hyrax. Copies are available at the Library.
Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., join the library for cider and cookies as we show the movie "A Christmas Carol," (2010 starring Sir Patrick Stewart, rated PG), on the big screen in the Rotary Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. the Library will partner with Nashua Public Library for a virtual Zoom discussion with award-winning author and historian of LGBTQ+ culture and politics Eric Cervini as he discusses his first book, "The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America."
Sign up is required for this virtual event. Email Laconia Public Library at info@LaconiaLibrary.org for a link to join.
New England winters are long, cold, and dark and many of us experience a seasonal slump. Start the season right by attending "Building a Winter Wellness Toolbox," with Lesley Wotton, MS, LCMHC, on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 pm. Lesley Wotton, a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and a level-1 certified nutrition coach, will be sharing how to build a winter wellness toolbox.
The Rotunda at Laconia Library will be filled with the traditional music of the Canterbury Singers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The Mystery Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m., to discuss "Shady Hollow," by Juneau Black, the first in the Shady Hollow series of cozy mysteries featuring woodland creatures and a fox as the detective. Copies are available at the Library.
Get festive with Amanda at the monthly Adult Craft where participants will create a snow globe mason jar at one of two sessions, 1 or 6 p.m, on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All supplies will be provided.
Need help with your device? Drop-in Tech Help is provided Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your device, and your questions, and Shayla will assist you.
