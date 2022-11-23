LACONIA — The Evening nonfiction book group will meet on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Tamed and Untamed: Close Encounters of the Animal Kind," by Sy Montgomery and Elizabeth Marshall Thomas. Montgomery and Thomas, best friends and renowned writers on animal behavior, cowrote this series of short essays on animals and other creatures, both wild and domestic. They reflect on what they have learned from New Hampshire wildlife and other more exotic species such as the pink dolphin and the hyrax. Copies are available at the Library.

Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., join the library for cider and cookies as we show the movie "A Christmas Carol," (2010 starring Sir Patrick Stewart, rated PG), on the big screen in the Rotary Hall auditorium.

