LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, has announced Deb Pendergast will be the featured guest at the post-show discussion of Anne Nelson’s "The Guys" after the Sunday 2 p.m. performance.
Deb has recently retired after 29 years in the fire and emergency medical services. Her most recent position was Fire Chief and Director of NH’s Fire and EMS Training Academy; the only career female Fire Chief in the State. In retirement, Deb finds herself back at the Department of Safety working part-time as the mental health coordinator, following her passion to assist responders with mental wellness. In addition to being a certified firefighter, executive fire officer and advanced EMT, Deb holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is trained in peer support and critical incident stress management. Deb has volunteered for the Granite State Critical Incident Stress Management team for 24 years as a peer support member. She has also presented training and education programs nationally to assist responders with understanding the effects of critical incident stress, compassion fatigue and learning about resilience.
Powerhouse Producer Bryan Halperin says “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Deb to this event. Her background in firefighting and mental health for first responders is perfect to lend insight into our discussion. I’m excited to hear Deb’s perspective on the events in the play and their continued relevance today.”
The Guys is part of the 2021 Mill Series sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire. Performances will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and will take place in the Rose Chertok Gallery (3rd Floor) of the Belknap Mill. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the door.
Masks will be required for all audience members attending the performance.
For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill, visit www.belknapmill.org or email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
