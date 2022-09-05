The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011. Pictured above, left to right, at the truck unveiling: Kayla Dunphe of Dead River Company, Lisa Morrisette, Dead River Company director of marketing & communications, Stephen West of Dead River Company, Eileen Liponis, NH Food Bank executive director, Dana Hook of Dead River Company, Travis Pedley of Dead River Company, Nancy Mellitt, NH Food Bank director of development and Tom Desalvo of Dead River Company. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partner agencies statewide to support the estimated 7% of all New Hampshire residents, including approximately 9.5% of children, who struggle with food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011.
Dead River Company formally unveiled the truck Aug. 19, at one of the Food Bank’s mobile food pantry distributions, which bring truckloads of food to safely distribute to families and individuals right in their communities. The mobile food pantry was held at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
“We are extremely grateful to Dead River Company for this generous support of our mission to tackle hunger in New Hampshire,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “This new truck enables us to hold mobile food pantries and distribute nutritious food to our more than 400 partner agencies across the state, helping us reach more individuals and families in need and getting us closer to our ultimate goal of eliminating hunger in the Granite State.”
As the only food bank in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Food Bank ensures agencies across the state are supplied with the food and resources they need to support the individuals and families who come through their doors. The new, heavy-duty truck will be able to transport more than 14,800 pounds of food at a time and will have a significant impact on the Food Bank’s statewide distribution. The Food Bank, which does not receive any state or federal funding for food distribution, supplies approximately half of the food its more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and more, distribute to those in need.
“Guided by our core values of integrity, caring and excellence, Dead River Company believes it's both a privilege and responsibility to be an active member of the communities we serve,” said Lisa Morrissette, director of marketing & communications, Dead River Company. “With this new truck and our long-standing partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank, we want to deliver on our promise — reaching families and individuals in need in all corners of the state.”
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.