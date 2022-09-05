dead river

The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011. Pictured above, left to right, at the truck unveiling: Kayla Dunphe of Dead River Company, Lisa Morrisette, Dead River Company director of marketing & communications, Stephen West of Dead River Company, Eileen Liponis, NH Food Bank executive director, Dana Hook of Dead River Company, Travis Pedley of Dead River Company, Nancy Mellitt, NH Food Bank director of development and Tom Desalvo of Dead River Company. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partner agencies statewide to support the estimated 7% of all New Hampshire residents, including approximately 9.5% of children, who struggle with food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011.

Dead River Company formally unveiled the truck Aug. 19, at one of the Food Bank’s mobile food pantry distributions, which bring truckloads of food to safely distribute to families and individuals right in their communities. The mobile food pantry was held at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.

