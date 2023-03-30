GILFORD — Longtime Lakes Region educator Chad Davis has been named the new executive director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association youth sailing school, the school’s board of directors announced.
In his new position with the LWSA, Davis will be responsible for the overall operation of the school, including supervision of instructors and campers, curriculum development, administration of the schedule, and registration functions.
Davis, a Laconia resident, is in his 27th year as a physical education teacher in the Shaker Regional School District at Belmont Middle School in Belmont, where he is also the head coach of the school’s Unified Basketball team.
A certified basketball, lacrosse, and soccer official, Davis is also on the Board of Directors for 603 United, a nonprofit organization offering social inclusion activities for adults with and without intellectual disabilities.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to have Chad aboard as the executive director of the LWSA,” said Jay Norden, LWSA’s president. “Chad’s background combined with his multi-decade record of successfully working with the youth of the region make him a perfect fit for our programs.”
“I’m honored by the appointment and deeply appreciate the confidence the board of directors has shown in me,” Davis said. “I look forward to getting to know students, parents, and staff in order to continue the school’s tradition of excellence and to provide kids with the best learning and sailing experience on Lake Winnipesaukee.
In Davis’s spare time, his hobbies include watching his kids participate in extracurricular activities, boating, exercising, reading, downhill skiing, attending sporting events, as well as enjoying all that the Lakes Region has to offer.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association is a nonprofit organization focused on sailing education that was founded in 1988 in Gilford. Since its inception, LWSA has educated over 2,500 young sailors. Registration for this summer's sessions starts April 1st. Any questions, contact Chad Davis at chad@lwsa.org.
