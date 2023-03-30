Chad Davis

Chad Davis

GILFORD — Longtime Lakes Region educator Chad Davis has been named the new executive director of the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association youth sailing school, the school’s board of directors announced.

In his new position with the LWSA, Davis will be responsible for the overall operation of the school, including supervision of instructors and campers, curriculum development, administration of the schedule, and registration functions.

