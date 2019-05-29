CONCORD — On the evening of Thursday, May 30, historian David Warren will kick off the NH LAKES 2019 Lakes Congress in Meredith with a presentation titled Steam over ‘Winnepiseogee.’ The audience will find out how the railroads and their steamboats changed the Lakes Region into the mecca for tourists, vacationers, and summer residents that it is today.
Warren will share stories and diaries of people who lived and worked in the area during that time, as well as steamboat logs and newspaper articles to paint a picture of life during that time period.
Warren is a regular speaker about how steamboats have shaped the Lakes Region. Eighteen of his boat and ship models are on exhibit in area museums.
The 2019 Lakes Congress, presented by the Grappone Automotive Group and hosted by NH LAKES, will be held on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, at Church Landing at Mill Falls.
The Thursday evening Steam Over ‘Winnepiseogee’ program is open to the public, and the cost is $5. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.nhlakes.org/lakes-congress.
For more information about NH LAKES, visit www.nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299.
