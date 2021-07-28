WEIRS — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host author Michael Bruno with “Cruising New Hampshire History,” his talk on highway historical markers on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. This event is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a fee. Since seating is limited this season, advance reservations are required, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone 603-366-5950 (Wed.-Sat., 10-4).
Bruno will present and discuss his guide, Cruising New Hampshire History, which has been recently featured both by NH PBS and on Chronicle. As a young adult out riding his motorcycle, Bruno stopped to read the historical markers that are installed along Granite State highways. Finding the markers intriguing with their unique stories, he embarked on a project to visit and provide expanded information regarding each of the 267 the state’s historical markers.
The idea of "Cruising New Hampshire History: A Guide to New Hampshire's Roadside Historical Markers" began in the fall of 2015 while discussing the lack of a user-friendly, interactive state website, or a previously published book on markers. The guide is the result of Bruno’s efforts to visit, photograph, collect GPS coordinates, and research historical markers; copies will be available for purchase and signing by the author at the upcoming event.
Programs focusing on the Lakes Region and New Hampshire history are held on Wednesdays during the summer season. Located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10-4 through mid-October.
