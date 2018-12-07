LACONIA — Matthew Fassett, a professional photographer from Fassett's Photography, will provide a lesson on how to digitize favorite photos on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.
The workshop will take place at the Lakes Region Creative Aging Center, 17 Church St., Laconia.
The instruction will include ways to create portraits as well as to preserve those "perfect pictures" caught on film.
The fee to attend the two-hour session is $10. For questions and to make reservations, call Linda Howard at 603-273-0125.
