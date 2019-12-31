SANDWICH — Peter Jensen started building hiking trails in the 1970s when he was 18 years old, working for the Appalachian Mountain Club trail crew in the White Mountains. He has designed and built trails continuously ever since. His work has taken him all over the Northeast and beyond, working for federal, state, and local agencies, as well as private conservation organizations such as the Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy, and even to Patagonia National Park in Chile.
Jensen will share his knowledge of creating trail access to the great outdoors in a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Benz Center on Heard Road in Center Sandwich. The talk will chronicle the process of sustainable trail development as well as changes in trail-making over the past century.
Peter Jensen’s talk will be the first of a series of free Sunday afternoon seminars offered this winter and spring by the Sandwich Home Industries. On Feb. 9, Lauri Landry will discuss the acting process; on March 8, Tom Wilson will talk about his photography; and on April 19, Derek and Linda Marshall will discuss their artistic journey.
