MOULTONBOROUGH — Chrissy Blood, a Moultonborough resident, has partnered with the Moultonborough Public Library and local schools to collect artwork for veterans to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Her goal is to provide a piece of artwork for each resident at the New Hampshire Veterans Home and each veteran of the Moultonborough-Sandwich Meals on Wheels program in recognition of Veterans Day. The local Meals on Wheels program served her father, Wally Green, a disabled veteran who passed away in 2020.
Aartwork, drawings and cards thanking veterans for their service will be collected at the Moultonborough Public Library through Tuesday, Nov. 9. The library also has coloring pages that can be picked up and colored.
