MEREDITH — Spend a few hours creating an autumn acrylic landscape painting. Ann Xavier will teach a class at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Have some Halloween fun with fast drying acrylic paints and make a keepsake painting to enjoy each year during this colorful season. The instructor will have samples to work from or bring some along.
Xavier is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with 30 years of teaching experience. She was a juried member of the Boca Raton Museum of Art Artists Guild and exhibited extensively over the course of her career.
There is a materials fee paid to the instructor on the day of the class. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery, 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
