MOULTONBOROUGH — A Craft Fair and Flea Market will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church, 1018 Whittier Highway, Route 25 across from the Old Country Store. There will be vendors, baked goods, used books, a silent auction, a luncheon, an outdoor barbecue and strawberry shortcake.
