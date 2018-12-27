MEREDITH — Construction has started on the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook, with its completion anticipated in the spring of 2019.
The Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook will offer a scenic, off-road pedestrian trail featuring observation areas and descriptive signs. Located in a large and diverse wetland complex that drains into Lake Winnipesaukee, the trail is conveniently tucked right in the heart of Meredith Village. The trail will be universally accessible and will connect residents and visitors from the Village to Prescott Park.
The trail will span more than 3,000 feet, beginning at Meredith Village Savings Bank and leading to a raised boardwalk that meanders through the wetlands, with observation platforms along the way. The trail winds into an upland area where it transitions to a naturally surfaced trail through the woods, ending at the tennis courts in Prescott Park. A trail from the park extends a short distance up to the Inter-Lakes school campus, making the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook easily accessible for students.
The Meredith Village Pathways Committee is leading the effort to develop the community-supported project for the benefit of local residents and visitors. The committee comprises community volunteers working to promote a safe, walkable community for all to enjoy.
The group has been working to advance the project since its conception in 2012. Fundraising efforts are still going on to complete the trail in the spring of 2019.
For more information, contact Meredith Pathways Chair Andrea Bourn at hawkinsbrookNT@gmail.com or Angela LaBrecque at alabrecque@meredithnh.org.
