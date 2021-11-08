CENTER HARBOR — The annual Holly Fair returns to Center Harbor Congregational Church on Saturday, Nov. 20, following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic. The Church is located at 52 Main Street overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee.
With appropriate Covid precautions in place, the fair committee lead by Su Mansur, Betsy Vazifdar and Patty McQuone assumed the challenge and many people produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. The popular bake table, hand knit items, country store, fabric items, home décor, creches, jewelry and Christmas shop each offer something for everyone. Find baskets for every occasion, a children’s table, teacher gifts and a silent auction featuring local merchants.
Begin your shopping early and treat yourself to a grab and go hot breakfast sandwich, fruit, breakfast bars and coffee or tea. The Holly Fair is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come early for the best selection.
