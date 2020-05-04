CONCORD — After nine years as Chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, Ross Gittell will step down this summer to become president of Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.
Jeremy Hitchcock, chair of the CCSNH board of trustees, shared the news in an email to CCSNH faculty and staff in March. “While Ross has deeply valued his experience here at CCSNH, accepting the position at Bryant University is a step that aligns with his background and interests over many years in higher education, and is a position he feels drawn to after nearly a decade in his current role,” Hitchcock wrote.
Hitchcock cited accomplishments within the community college system during Gittell’s tenure, including tuition stability; capital improvements; strong progress on retention and completion strategies to support student success; the reorganization of the system’s foundation; and increasing partnerships with employers, high schools, career and technical education centers and four-year colleges; and implement innovative workforce strategies such as registered apprenticeship programs.
“My years at the community college system will always count among the most meaningful of my life,” said Gittell. “I will never lose the appreciation for the community college mission and the students we serve, and the colleges’ positive impact on New Hampshire’s economy and quality of life. I am grateful for the experiences here and for having worked with such a talented group of college faculty, staff, trustees, policy-makers and partners."
“I thank Ross Gittell for his many years of service to the state as a leader in higher education,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “He helped build one of the best community college systems on the entire east coast."
Gittell will start at Bryant on July 1. Hitchcock said Gittell will make the transition from CCSNH by early summer. The trustees will develop a transition plan and prepare a search for Gittell’s successor.
Locally, Lakes Region Community College in Laconia is a member of the Community College System of New Hampshire, one of seven colleges.
