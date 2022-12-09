CENTER TUFTONBORO — Everyone is invited to celebrate the season with a traditional community Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. This service will be held at the First Christian Church of Center Tuftonboro, now known as The Old White Church. 

The service will be announced by the tolling of the steeple bell at 4:45 p.m. followed by the musical prelude at 5 p.m. Rev. Kevin Van Brunt, pastor of The Melvin Village Community Church, will conduct the service. The service will include the singing of carols, the reading of verse, a Christmas message and special music performed by an ensemble of local musicians. The prelude will feature music selected to reflect the rich and diverse history and heritage of Christmas music. Classical music will be included along with interesting and fresh arrangements of familiar carols and hymns. Since this is a non-denominational service and Hanukkah begins at sundown Dec. 18, two selections of Jewish music will also be included.

