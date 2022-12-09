CENTER TUFTONBORO — Everyone is invited to celebrate the season with a traditional community Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. This service will be held at the First Christian Church of Center Tuftonboro, now known as The Old White Church.
The service will be announced by the tolling of the steeple bell at 4:45 p.m. followed by the musical prelude at 5 p.m. Rev. Kevin Van Brunt, pastor of The Melvin Village Community Church, will conduct the service. The service will include the singing of carols, the reading of verse, a Christmas message and special music performed by an ensemble of local musicians. The prelude will feature music selected to reflect the rich and diverse history and heritage of Christmas music. Classical music will be included along with interesting and fresh arrangements of familiar carols and hymns. Since this is a non-denominational service and Hanukkah begins at sundown Dec. 18, two selections of Jewish music will also be included.
Everyone is invited to experience the joy of this season in this historic church with the warm glow of oil lamps just as Americans did in the 19th century. The church was built in 1869 and is a wonderful surviving example of the many rural churches that dotted the New England landscape in the 19th century, and it remains little changed from its original design. It features embossed tin walls and ceiling with an oil lamp chandelier, and traditional seasonal decorations will be in place for this service.
The church no longer has an active congregation but continues to be maintained by a board of trustees, and now provides a venue for various music and other community events. The opening of the church for this year’s Celebration of Christmas is an opportunity to see and enjoy one of the unique structures and traditions in Tuftonboro, and all are invited to come to this special service. The church is located 5 miles north of Wolfeboro at 149 Middle Road (NH Route 109A) across from the Tuftonboro General Store and Post Office. Parking is available near the church. For directions Google “149 Middle Road, Tuftonboro,” and for more information about this service call 603-569-3861.
