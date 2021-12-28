With all remaining donations now tallied, the 2021 Community Challenge announced a new total of $332,342 raised for the Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which now accounts for over 57% of the total donations to the Auction of $583,752.
“We’re so grateful to all of the teams who worked so hard to support the kids of the Lakes Region,” said Challenge co-chair Holly Ruggieri of Team Ladies of the Lake. “Each team contributed in their own unique way.”
With the 2021 Challenge now complete, Ruggieri and co-chair Allan Beetle announced additional recognition for 2021 Challenge teams who went above and beyond to support the Children’s Auction.
In addition to celebrating Team Birdies for a Cause, who won the Top Dollar Award for raising $40,277, the Challenge also celebrated Team Cafe Deja Vu for coming in second with a donation of $27,082.
“Team Cafe Deja Vu just brings it every year,” said Challenge co-chair Allan Beetle. “Captains Brenda Martel and Tony Felch run a variety of events year-round and they’re always one of the top teams at the Shuffle fundraisers held at Patrick’s Pub in spring and fall.”
The Challenge Committee also recognized third place top dollar team King’s Corner, whose $25,341 was unique in other ways. First, their total was boosted by $5,000 thanks to the inaugural Community Challenge Sweepstakes Social fundraiser held this fall on board the M/S Mount Washington.
“The Sweepstakes Social winner of the $5,000 grand prize also received a matching $5,000 donation to their team of choice, which was King’s Corner,” Beetle explained. “But even more special was that King’s Corner co-captain Patti Clifford personally raised even more than $5,000 for King’s Corner by baking hundreds of pies to sell at our fall and spring shuffles.”
“The pies were amazing,” agreed Ruggieri, “especially the ones with wild blueberries she picked herself in the Belknaps!”
Ruggieri and Beetle also wanted to thank Team Verani Realty Reindeer, Team Ladies of the Lake, and Tagg Team for being the top three teams with Outstanding Performance, as well as the top three teams who won the Feeding Families Award for donating the greatest number of canned goods to the St. Vincent dePaul and Salvation Army food pantries; Taylor Community, Juggernaut Fitness, and WYC Diving Ducks.
“Every year we just continue to be amazed by the creativity, commitment, and generosity of all of our Challenge Teams, our sponsors, and everyone who donated,” said Ruggieri.
