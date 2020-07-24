MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc. recently received a grant award for COVID-19 crisis support from the Bald Peak Community Fund, a donor-advised fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
“Their support is very timely because ICCI never stopped providing services during the pandemic, but we have had to cancel all of our fundraising events for the rest of the year,” said Rachel Saliba, executive director.
Throughout the pandemic, Interlakes Community Caregivers volunteers have been picking up groceries and prescriptions for neighbors as well as taking them to medical appointments as offices reopen. Volunteers and neighbors have been following health safety guidelines to protect themselves and others.
To learn more about volunteering with ICCI, or to request services, contact Audrey Wedick, lead volunteer coordinator, at 603-253-9275, ext. 3 or volunteer.caregivers@gmail.com, or visit InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
