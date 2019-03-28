CONCORD — Over 1,200 New Hampshire high school juniors, parents, and guardians are scheduled to attend the 20th Annual Destination College event at Plymouth State University on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This free college planning convention, designed to help high school juniors and their families to become college- and career-ready, is hosted by the NHHEAF Network Organizations.
The event begins in PSU’s Hartman Union Building’s Courtroom at 8:30 a.m. with welcome addresses from U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, NHHEAF’s President and CEO Christina Thornton and PSU’s Dean of Enrollment Management Jason Moran. Keynote speeches will be delivered by this year’s Destination College Speech Contest winners, and $1,000 college scholarship recipients, Milford High School senior Margaret Sawyer and Oyster River High School senior Kerstin Nielsen.
Attendees will have access to workshops on topics including college admissions, financial aid, scholarship searching, and career exploration. In addition to workshops, attendees are encouraged to attend the college fair from 12:30-2 p.m., featuring over 60 colleges and universities. The college fair, located in the Hartman Union Building’s Courtroom, is open to the public.
For more information, visit destinationcollege.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.