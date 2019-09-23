GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a pick-up, coed volleyball program for adults ages 18 and up, to be held every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gilford Middle School gymnasium. This program begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and runs each Tuesday through the spring. There is a $2 fee per participant, per evening. No pre-registration is required. For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 603-527-4722.
