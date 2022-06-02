LACONIA — The Club Soda Band will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Due to the forecast, the concert will take place on the 3rd floor of the Belknap Mill. Patrons are invited to join in for a wonderful evening of live music at the Belknap Mill.
Club Soda is a four piece band based out of Concord. Club Soda has over 30 years experience entertaining audiences of all kinds throughout New England, with a show that contains the “Best of Top 40” hits from the 50s to today.
The Belknap Mill’s 2022 Summer Concert Series is generously presented by founding sponsor The Laconia Putnam Fund, event sponsor Cisneros Realty Group and media sponsors, Lakes FM 101.5, 104.9 The Hawk and with bookings by NH Music Collective.
For more information about upcoming performances visit: www.belknapmill.org.
