LACONIA — Love INC of the Lakes Region would like to extend their deep appreciation to the many individuals and local businesses who have provided financial support for the Christmas Blessing Project 2021 and throughout the past year. Undaunted by COVID, Love INC partner churches were able to work together to bring about the fourth annual Christmas Blessing Project. Following safety guidelines, volunteers worked extra hard to make Christmas special for the 28 participating families which included 87 children.
The Christmas Blessing Project offered personalized assistance with wish lists and shopping, free professional family portraits, handmade hats, a story/craft time, parent packs containing gift wrap, ribbons and small children’s gifts, as well as $50 per child purchase power at Walmart. Parents contributed $5/child and were assisted at Walmart by volunteers serving as personal shoppers. Families will be provided ongoing support and encouragement into the new year.
Love INC is comprised of 18 local partner churches who provide help to people in need in the Lakes Region. When a person calls for assistance Love INC provides a comprehensive assessment, and then coordinates and mobilizes church volunteers and resources to assist with food, clothing, household needs, moving, expenses, budgeting, parenting, recovery, access to reliable transportation and more. The heart of Love INC is for local churches to partner together to serve those in need in our communities by “offering a hand up and not just a handout.”
If you would like to partner with Love INC financially, as a volunteer or in any other way, visit: loveinclr.org or call 603-366-1525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.