PLYMOUTH — Chandra Engelbert, chief executive officer of Pemi-Baker Community Health, was pleasantly surprised when she received a phone call from Master David Hughes of Chocorua Masonic Lodge of Holderness about a donation.
Freemasons have contributed to the communities in which they live for centuries through the principles of Brotherly Love, Relief and Truth. Freemasonry has existed in New Hampshire since 1735, and many of the leading citizens of the state have been Freemasons. Their charitable activities are abundant, from the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and support of medical research to scholarships, programs for child identification, combating drug abuse, the Scottish Rite Learning Centers, and local charity. Freemasons are committed to helping those who are less fortunate and in the process improving themselves, hoping to build a better world.
The lodge chose Pemi-Baker Community Health, who have 52 years of experience, as their home care provider of choice for Grafton County for a donation.
Serving more than 900 clients in 18 towns throughout central and northern New Hampshire, Pemi-Baker provides at-home health care as a visiting nurse association offering hospice and palliative care, on-site physical and occupational therapy, and fitness memberships including a fitness gym and fitness classes in its 90-degree therapy pool.
As a non-profit organization, Pemi-Baker Community Health offers many free programs to the community, including bereavement and caregiver support groups. ASK Pemi-Baker is a new program taking place at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, with a nurse and social worker on hand to answer any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.