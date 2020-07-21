LACONIA — Larry Poliquin remembers the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction before it was televised, when bidding was relayed to the community by radio. Poliquin, assistant manager at the Hannaford Supermarket in Franklin at the time, tuned in early, immediately connecting with the event's goal of improving the lives of local children.
After a promotion to store manager in Gilford, Poliquin started making donations and sending volunteers, himself included, to the phone bank and to help with check out. Eventually Poliquin was taking a week's vacation to see the Children’s Auction through from beginning to end, and joined the board of directors and Disbursement Committee.
“We work year-round, but we have a big job that week at the auction each December,” he said. “It’s great to see the number at the end of the week, and to know that money is going to help children.”
Hannaford has supported Poliquin and his efforts. Sherri Stevens, community relations manager, said supporting the Children’s Auction is an example of Hannaford’s tagline, “Greater Than Groceries.”
“We like to think of ourselves as more than the building down the road that provides groceries,” said Stevens. “Community is so important to us at Hannaford, and it’s clear that it’s important to our associates, too. Poliquin represents Hannaford so well, and we often look to leaders like him across our 182 stores in five states to help us understand where the community’s needs are the greatest and where our involvement can have the greatest impact.”
“The fact that Larry identified the auction as an area where we could help, and that it’s making such an impact, is so meaningful to us,” Stevens said. “We’re hugely proud of Larry and the other associates who have joined him along the way.”
Poliquin, who has been with Hannaford for over 30 years, said the reason many employees stay with the company is because it supports community involvement and giving back. “You don’t see that in many chain stores,” he said. “That’s why we’re still here.”
Five Hannaford stores support the Children’s Auction, with employees volunteering at the phone bank and check out, as well as in their own fundraising efforts. Another staff member behind these fundraising efforts is Joe Gentile, manager in Meredith.
“Our employees feel a particular passion when an event supports our kids,” Stevens said. “We genuinely believe in and understand that they are our future.”
For more information, visit ChildrensAuction.com.
