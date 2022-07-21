LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library and Squam Lakes Science Center outside in the library's gardens (weather permitting) to meet and learn about three live animals who depend on New Hampshire's bodies of water on Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. For newborns to age 12. This program is sponsored by donations made in memory of former Children’s Librarian, Gail Drucker.
The Laconia Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 603-524-4775, text 603-556-4666, or email info@laconialibrary.org. For more information about all programs, visit: http://laconialibrary.org.
