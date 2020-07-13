GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a second, week-long session of Challenger British Soccer Camp, Aug. 3-7, at Gilford Village Field. The camp is a 3-hour program for children ages 6-14 from 9 a.m. to noon, cost is $137. A 90 minute program for children ages 3-5 runs 12:30-2 p.m., cost is $101. To register, visit challengersports.com. For more information, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.