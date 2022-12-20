PLYMOUTH — Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is holding its first in-person Travel & Tourism Seminar since the onset of the pandemic. The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Plymouth State University’s Merrill Place.
The half-day seminar includes educational presentations, networking, continental breakfast, and for the first time, a mini travel expo where attendees can explore and interact with area businesses and organizations. This year’s program features:
Keynote speaker Lori Harnois, director of Travel and Tourism Development for the state of New Hampshire. Harnois will present a summary of 2022 tourism outcomes for the state, as well as information about 2023 trends, predictions, and state marketing strategies.
Guest speaker Michele Cota, executive director of Discover New England, will cover international travel trends and collective efforts to protect and grow New England’s market share.
“The Chamber’s mission is to fuel the economic engine of our region, and travel and tourism is an important part of the economy here and across the state,” noted Matty Leighton, CNHCC’s executive director. “We’re thrilled to bring together business owners and professionals in Central NH and beyond to help them prepare for a successful 2023 season.”
Registration for the event is open now at centralnh.org. Both CNHCC members and non-members are welcome to attend.
CNHCC member Kerry Keating of Modern Woodmen of America sees the value of sponsorship. “The opportunity to sponsor the CNHCC Travel & Tourism Seminar makes perfect sense for us because it will help us connect us with influential people and businesses from a variety of industries across the state.”
For information about the 2023 Travel & Tourism Seminar, sponsorship opportunities, or the Central NH Chamber of Commerce, contact Matty Leighton, CNHCC executive director, at 603-969-7271 or director@centralnh.org.
