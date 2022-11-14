CENTER HARBOR — The James E. Nichols Library is celebrating National Novel Writing Month with some “novel” programs this November. Hoping to inspire patrons and visitors of every age to do some writing of their own, the first novels of many beloved and acclaimed authors are showcased in the main reading room throughout the month. Books about the craft of writing are also on display. Whether Stephan King's insightful reflections “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” or Marc Brown's charming children's book “Arthur Writes A Story,” there is something at the Nichols Library for every aspiring writer.
Best-selling writer and illustrator of children's books, Karel Hayes, is this month's featured speaker for the library's popular Local Author Talks. Hayes and her family live in Center Harbor. Her engaging “Visitors” series about a sweet, beloved family of bears and their adventures at a lakeside cottage in winter, summer, autumn, spring and at Christmas delight children of all ages and adults, especially parents.
On Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., Hayes will lead an interactive discussion for adults about writing and illustrating books. As she says, “Every story begins with a word and every picture begins with a line.” She is also planning to read from her new 2022 novel “The Mystery of Lake Kanakondah.” After the program, Hayes will be signing copies of her books, which would make perfect gifts for the holidays.
The library will welcome back Karel Hayes on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., for a special program for children with stories, crafts and snacks.
These are free, library-sponsored events open to the public. The James E. Nichols Library is located at 35 Plymouth St. For more details, call the Library at 603-253-6950 or visit centerharborlibrary.org.
