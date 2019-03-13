CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Historical Society is looking for people with a love for history to join their executive board. The board is seeking candidates with attention to detail in the recording of artifacts, a technology background, or a knowledge of fundraising. The board is also looking for a person that would work with the treasurer as a part-time auditor.
The executive board meets at the notice of the president. Time and place will be determined. To learn more about joining the executive board, or becoming a member and volunteer, President
Roland Garland at 603-968-3902 or garland402000@yahoo.com.
For more information about the historical society, visit chhistory.com.
